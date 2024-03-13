BREAKING: Protest Hits Abuja Over Arrest, Detention of Miyetti Allah President, Video Emerges
FCT, Abuja - Members of the Miyetti Allah organisation, on Wednesday, March 13, staged a protest at the federal high court, Abuja.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the demonstration was to demand the unconditional release of their detained president, Bello Bodejo.
Recall that Bodejo was apprehended on January 23 at Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu local government area (LGA) of Nasarawa state in connection with the unveiling of a vigilante group.
On February 5, attorney-general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), submitted an ex parte motion requesting to detain Bodejo.
In a charge dated March 12, the FG accused Bodejo of establishing an ethnic militia group without authorisation.
Court to rule on Bodejo's bail application
Meanwhile, the federal high court has fixed March 22 to rule on Bodejo's application.
The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) on Wednesday, March 13, failed to produce the detained Bodejo for arraignment.
More to come...
