The former EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa has finally regained his freedom from the DSS custody

The secret police on Wednesday night, October 25, freed the embattled former EFCC boss, after 134 days in custody

A video confirming Bawa's release which surfaced on social media has got many talking, as Bawa was seen with his family

An emerging report has it that the Department of State Service (DSS) has released the embattled former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, after over 134 days in custody.

EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, finally reunites with his family. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Source: Facebook

Bawa spent 13 days in DSS detention

The Punch confirmed the development on its X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night, October 25.

The secret police arrested Bawa on June 14, hours after his suspension by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Video making round on the internet has it that Bawa has reunited with his family.

Video surfaces online as Bawa reunites with his family, social media users react

Nigerians as usual reacted after DSS freed Bawa who has spent 134 days in detention. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions via X page.

@I_Dankawu tweeted:

"A big congratulations on the release of former EFCC Chairman Abdulrashid Bawa! DSS has granted his freedom after 134 days in custody. A moment of relief and hope."

@Peter81927970 tweeted:

"Good for him. But what was his offense ?

@fashemmy2010 tweeted:

"Lots of secret bargaining must have led to his freedom..."

@JayItsJam tweeted:

"Good to see him freed. He must have come to equity with clean hands unlike the economy saboteur, Emefiele."

@RareTega tweeted:

"Elite wants policy reforms as long as it does not control them."

@KennyNuga tweeted:

"Good news … Abdulrasheed Bawa is freed."

@ManLikeIcey tweeted:

"TINUBU is a tyrant."

@Ishmell07 tweeted:

"His career ended at just 43 but he owns something that he will spend for the rest of his life."

