The Nigerian Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has apologised for the comment he made earlier about Nigerians' power consumption practices

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria had earlier noted that Nigerians make inappropriate use of electricity because of its low cost

He now said that the comment may not have been well-received and stated that he did not mean to insult the people he is meant to be serving, asking the nation to overlook it

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has issued an apology over his recent comment criticizing Nigerians who leave their freezers and air conditioners on when they are not at home.

The remark, made during an interview with Channels Television last Thursday, sparked widespread criticism from the public.

Adelabu contested and lost the last gubernatorial election in his home state, Oyo. Image: X/BayoAdelabu

Source: Twitter

The Cable reported that in the interview, Adelabu expressed frustration over what he perceived as a lack of energy consumption management culture among Nigerians, particularly those in the Band A category who are expected to enjoy 20 hours of electricity supply per day.

He pointed out instances where individuals leave appliances running unnecessarily, contributing to increased power consumption and bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While clarifying his statement, Adelabu emphasised that his intention was not to insult Nigerians but to promote energy conservation practices, Channels Tv reported.

He explained that his remarks were aimed at encouraging a change in behaviour regarding energy consumption, which he believes could lead to reduced electricity bills for consumers.

Adelabu acknowledged that his example of leaving a freezer running may not have been well-received and offered a sincere apology for any offence caused.

He reiterated his commitment to improving the power sector and emphasised the need to cultivate a culture of energy consumption management among Nigerians.

The controversy surrounding Adelabu's comments comes at a time when the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

Full list of Lagos Communities Under Band A, B, C, D and E

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government had raised the electricity tariff for consumers in the Band A category.

The new tariff stipulated that Band A customers would pay N225 per kilowatt-hour, up from the previous rate of N66.

Ikeja Electric had published a list delineating communities falling under Bands A, B, C, D, and E.

Source: Legit.ng