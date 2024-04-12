The sentencing of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

JJ Omojuwa, a popular activist, in his opinion, posited that Bobrisky should be able to appeal the judgment because he is a first-timer

Other Nigerians are of the view that the judgment was the right one, considering that Bobrisky was not the first victim, and that was how the law stipulated it

Ikeja, Lagos - Nigerian activist JJ Omojuwa has reacted to the six-month sentencing of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, after being convicted for the abuse of the naira without the option of a fine.

Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser in the country, was arraigned before the federal high court in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for naira mutilation, an offence punishable under the Nigerian constitution.

Nigerians react as court jailed Bobrisky without the option of fine Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Twitter

What Nigerians are saying about Bobrisky's sentencing

But Omojuwa, in his reaction, posited that the socialite should be able to appeal the judgment because he was just a first-timer, adding that appeal would not only work when there was some vested interest in the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His tweet read:

"I hope there’s room for appeal. This person is a first-time offender who immediately pleaded guilty. 6-months without a fine makes it appear like there are motives beyond what has been spelt out. It’d be one of the most bizarre carriages of “justice” you’d ever see in Nigeria."

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post. Some have disagreed with the activities, stating that the judgment was delivered as it was written in the constitution that those who committed the same crimes were not favoured and that Bobrisky should not be different.

Below are some of their reactions:

Akorede Omo Oba stated:

"I think there is precedence on this case. The other lady who was prosecuted for the same offence got the same sentence without the option of a fine. Bob should not get preferential treatment."

Omolara said the judgment was delivered accordingly:

"I don’t have any iota of pity for him. He/she/Them/They can go extinct. The judgment is at the discretion of the judge. It’s important for justice to be served and to act as a deterrent to others. (They are coming for them all) and he is definitely not a first-time offender. I have seen several videos showing him mutilating the Naira."

Arakunrun Owolabi wrote:

"Bobrisky deserves a bail and should be given a second chance, but the law has spoken anyway. Since there's no law that prohibit cross dressing. He's free to do whatever he wishes, though his act is allien to our culture and may be regarded as immoral.

"It's a lesson for everyone, including Socialites.

"Penalty for Naira Abuse should not be discriminatory irrespective of anyone's social class, and the law of the land MUST be Supreme."

Suleiman Tajudeen believed Bobrisky should appeal the judgment.

"It is unbelievably harsh! There is room for an appeal, and his lawyers should get to work quickly!"

Akinboy maintained that Bobrisky would have finished his jail term before the judgment hearing. He tweeted:

"He would have finished his jail term before any appeal is concluded."

See the tweet here:

Two things that preceded Bobrisky's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the anti-graft agency EFCC arrested Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, following two events.

On Tuesday, the police disclosed evidence to arrest Bobrisky because Nigerian law did not criminalise cross-dressing.

But on Wednesday, social media critic Verydarkman threatened to become a crossdresser if Bobrisky was not arrested, and on Thursday, the EFCC arrested Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng