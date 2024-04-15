Reno Omokri has said that the federal government is being smart with the issue of Bobrisky's arrest

According to the former presidential media aide, the Tinubu-led government want to clamp down on cross-dressing and all such tendencies but in a clever way

Omokri added that because of Bobrisky's recent case, the talk about crossdressing and those who practice in Nigeria is now toned down

A former presidential candidate, Reno Omokri, has given his opinion on why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) went after Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju (aka Bobrisky).

According to Omokri in a tweet on Monday, April 15, what happened with Bobrisky just reveals the savviness of Nigeria compared to other nations and the intellectual response to governing on display by the current administration.

Omokri opined that the federal government obviously wanted to clamp down on the trending cross-dressing culture in Nigeria. But the government was also aware of the fact that any direct move in that regard would earn it the whip of the Western powers.

Omokri said the federal government is smart with Bobrisky's case

He said considering that the economy is only just improving after eight years of General Buhari's wasteful locust years, Nigeria could not place itself in the position that Ghana now is.

Put in his words:

"On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Ghana's parliament passed legislation cracking down on LGBTQ rights, of which a significant aspect of that law addresses the issue of cross-dressing.

"Perhaps the most powerful bloc in liberal America and the UK is the LGBTQ community, and their pushback against Ghana was quick and with a stick. The alacrity of response was not treated with temerity in Ghana. Within days, it was announced that if the Ghanaian President signed that law, the World Bank would have to reconsider a $3.8 billion loan to Ghana.

"That announcement made the Ghanaian President turn blind, as Nana Akufo-Addo was quoted as saying that he had not yet seen the law on his desk, therefore, he could not sign it.

"Three months after its passage, President Nana Akufo-Addo still has not seen the law. Maybe JAMB sent a Nigerian snake to eat the law!

"In case you ever wondered why President Barack Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron moved against then-President Jonathan and, in an unprecedented manner, worked against his re-election in 2015, do note that it was because, on Monday, January 13, 2014, Dr. Jonathan signed a law criminalising same-sex relationships and its appurtenances."

Moving on, Omokri said former President Buhari's handlers were competent. They immediately hired the same guy advising both Obama and the LGBTQ movement in America-David Axelrod. They passed the word that if Buhari were supported to be President by the Western powers, he would frustrate the anti-gay marriage law that their enemy, Jonathan, signed.

He added:

"So, the Tinubu administration was in a dilemma. How to deal with Bobrisky for being a cross-dresser but not to make it about his being a cross-dresser. And this is where you have to respect the subtlety of the Tinubu administration. They found a way, a creative genius way.

"Bobrisky violated a law against the abuse of the Naira. That is why a first-time offender committed an offence that even government officials engaged in during Buhari's son's wedding, and, despite pleading guilty, was sentenced to six months in prison.

"In fact, there is more video evidence of Naira abuse via spraying at the wedding of no less a person than Abdul Aziz Malami, the son of Abubakar Malami (SAN), Nigeria's Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

"And the scapegoating of Bobrisky has worked. Since his arrest, have you seen any of his 'colleagues' prancing about?

"We used to see them almost daily on blogs and social media. The traditional media, too, could not have enough of them. They got the memo. They have run for cover since Chairwoman answered to the gender of male in court, when asked to state 'her' gender.

"The Tinubu administration has just shown that there are more ways than one to skin a cat. And you can choose a way that will not bring you negative attention.

"Now, cross-dressing will be on the wane, and Nigeria will not suffer any economic sanctions or diplomatic repercussions, as has happened to Uganda and Hungary."

