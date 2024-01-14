Shehu Sani, a former senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has lamented about the grip insecurity in the northern part of the country

Sani said many northern politicians kept mute when the killing was going on during former President Muhammadu Buhari and are now speaking up when Bola Tinubu, a president from the south, took over

The former senator alleged that over 63,111 persons were killed during the immediate past administration

Shehu Sani, a former senator in the eight national assembly, has lamented the growing state of insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria, adding that many bigwigs in the region kept mute when President Muhammadu Buhari, who was from the region, was in power.

The former lawmaker, in a veiled message, said Buhari's loyalists in the region kept quiet for eight years of the former president's administration and defended the Katsina-born politician rather than speaking the truth to power.

Sani went further to posit that now that power has shifted from the north to the south with President Bola Tinubu being at the helm of affairs, their voice is being heard subtly.

Shehu Sani claims about 63,111 northerners died during Buhari administration

The Senator alleged that about 63,111 persons were killed and double the number, including 1,680 students, were kidnapped during the immediate past administration of Buhari.

Shehu Sani made the claim in on Sunday, January 14. The tweet reads:

"Many of them kept quiet and condoned the bloodshed and kidnappings in the North for eight years. They called us all sorts of names in their efforts to defend failure. They ignored the corpses of their brothers and sisters and were more interested in defending their President.

"They were silent when About 63,111 persons were killed, double that number were kidnapped, including 1,680 students. They lost their voice because the person at the helm then was their kinsman. They found their voice today because the person at the helm now is not their kinsman."

Shehu Sani's tweet came shortly after former minister of ex-President Buhari, Musa Ali Pantami, announced that his friend had donated N50 million ransome some girls from kidnappers.

See Sani's tweet here:

