A fresh controversy might ensue soon following the recent appointment of Vice President Kashim Shettima

Shettima has appointed the services of Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as his special adviser on political affairs

Dr Hakeem is the elder brother of the vice presidential running mate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

FCT, Abuja - The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has been appointed the special adviser on political affairs to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

His appointment might surprise many as he has been a strong critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration over the years.

Dr Hakeem is the elder brother of Yusuf Datti, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Photo Credit: Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed/Kashim Shettima/Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed's appointment was made known on Monday, September 17, via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote:

"It is time to make it public that I have accepted the call to serve as Special Adviser (Political) to the VP, @KShettim.

"This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country round. I am honored and humbled. Please pray for me & Nigeria"

Hakeem and Datti's family ties

The appointment of Baba-Ahmed might likely raise eyebrows as he is the elder brother of Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party presidential running mate of Peter Obi, an arch-rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It will be the second person the presidency is poaching from the camp of Yusuf Datti after the appointment of Professor Tahir Mamman as the Minister of Education.

Professor Mamman, before his appointment, was the Vice Chancellor of the famous Baze University, Abuja, which Yusuf Datti owns.

Tinubu appoints Muri-Okunola, Yakasai, 14 others as aides

In another development, the current Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, is the principal secretary to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 51-year-old lawyer would return to working for Tinubu for the first time after being appointed special assistant to him in 2001 as a serving governor.

President Tinubu appointed 15 other special assistants, which include Tanko Yakasai, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and Moremi Ojudu.

