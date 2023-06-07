The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has made a shocking revelation about APC's Muslim Muslim ticket

According to NEF's spokesman, the ruling party's same-faith ticket was a fraud and politicians have poisoned the people's faith

While speaking on the APC’s zoning of the Senate Presidency, he said the northwest ought to produce the next Senate President as their votes brought President Bola Tinubu to power

The national director of publicity of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed, has revealed what exactly the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is about.

Baba Ahmed stated that the same faith ticket of the APC is a fraud, Daily Trust reported.

Northern Forum spokesman says APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket is a fraud. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Muslim-Muslim ticket is fraud, politicians have poisoned our faith – Northern elders

He made this known on Wednesday, June 7, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today while commenting on APC’s zoning of the Senate Presidency.

He said the legislators should be allowed to decide whom they want to lead them.

According to him, the North Western region should be allowed to produce the next senate president, saying their votes brought President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to power.

