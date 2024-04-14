A PDP chieftain, Rilwan Olanrewaju, has said the capitalist economy President Bola Tinubu is operating is not favourable

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned President Bola Tinubu's capitalist strategy.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, Olanrewaju maintained that President Tinubu's recent assent to the student loan bill was like giving one thing to the people and collecting five from them.

PDP chieftain knocked Tinubu over student loan bill

He stressed that the president removed fuel subsidies, increased the electricity tariff, inflation was on the high side, and the cost of living had drastically increased before the student loan was eventually assented to.

PDP chieftain reacts to Tinubu's student loan scheme

President Tinubu signed the amended student loan bill into law on Wednesday, April 4, after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively.

The PDP chieftain said:

"The student loan is like, "I take five things and give you one." You removed subsidies, destroyed our currency, increased customs duties and electricity tariffs, caused inflation, and later introduced insufficient student loans. That’s evil.

"Nothing else but evil, and I believe if this was how life was when those in power were growing up, most of them wouldn’t even make it to the top as they are destroying a lot of homes with their inexperience, cluelessness and incompetence.

"Nigerians are currently living on palliatives to survive like a nation at war. It’s going to keep getting worse unless those in power change their mindset."

