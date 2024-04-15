The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has condemned the antagonism of the Peoples Democratic Party’s leader, Atiku Abubakar, regarding the Lagos-Calabar Highway

The group urged the presidential candidates in the 2023 general election to support President Tinubu, noting that this would be in the best interest of the country

The group applauded the current administration's efforts to construct a road that traverses multiple states, connecting the southeast with the southwest

Apex south-eastern socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo has applauded the federal government's effort to construct a highway from Lagos to Calabar.

The group condemns the flagbearer of the People's Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, for engaging in heated debate on whether standard procedures were strictly followed in awarding the project to the contractor.

Atiku alleged that millions have been embezzled from the ongoing project.

Source: Facebook

The group called on Atiku to, for once, see the positive side of the government and stop being always antagonistic.

The PUNCH reported on Monday, April 15, that the group praises the presidency's decision to award the project contract to Hi-Tech Company, which Atiku has faulted.

The group’s statement read:

“As Nigerians and, more specifically, Ndigbo, bear witness to the unfolding drama, questions abound regarding the enigma surrounding a coastal superhighway that promises manifold economic benefits for the poor Nigerians.

“Yet, paradoxically, this initiative has metamorphosed into a nightmare for opposition politicians, casting a shadow, especially over Atiku Abubakar’s political ambitions.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Atiku alleged that the project had been used as a scheme to defraud the nation of millions of naira, asking seven questions that border on the budgetary allocation of the project to the company awarded to execute it.

Atiku claimed that President Tinubu had prioritised personal interests over national development by foregoing the normal competitive bidding exercise.

The minister of works, Dave Umahi, had earlier stated that the project, which has drawn heated controversy, will take eight years to complete.

Ohaneze Ndigbo said:

“As the saga unfolds, Atiku Abubakar is enjoined to supplicate for the success of President Tinubu and Umahi in delivering the myriad ongoing road projects inherited from the tenure of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari.”

