Peter Obi's advice to Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party has continued to generate a buzz within the party

The spokesperson for the Obi-Datti campaign Yinusa Tanko, said Abure's dismissal of Obi's counsel, led to a fresh crisis in the Labour Party

Tanko noted further that Abure's re-election was not backed by the majority of the party stakeholders

Yinusa Tanko, the chief spokesperson for the Obi-Datti campaign organisation, said the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, dismissed the advice of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for an all-inclusive convention.

Labour Party crisis worsens as LP chieftain says Abure went against the party's agreement. Photo credit: Julius Abure, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Tanko stated this in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, April 1.

The party chieftain noted that the current crisis rocking the Labour Party could have been prevented if the leadership had taken ’s advice.

Tanko maintained that the just-concluded national convention of the party which returned Abure as the national chairman was not all-inclusive.

Speaking further, the Obi-Datti spokesperson said the convention held in Nnewi Anambra state that returned Abure as the party’s leader did not conform with that agreement and, therefore, was not acceptable to everyone within the party.

He said:

“Peter Obi, made concerted efforts in trying to intervene at any point we have this particular issue and trying to improve."

Tanko added: “But, of course, you know how politics is. Sometimes, people may be trying to encourage people, but they do something different.”

‘Obi is a brand’ Tanko said

Speaking further, Tanko said that Obi is a brand of his own and the crisis rocking the party is not related to Obi's presidential bid in 2027, Vanguard reported.

He added that he and other people will always move with him wherever he goes.

Peter Obi speaks on dumping Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi has reacted to reports that he plans to dump the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, March 29, Obi said he is still a member of the Labour Party and will never be involved in anti-party activities.

“I am still a member of the Labour Party, and I don’t and will never do anti-party.”

