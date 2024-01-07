Ifeoluwa Ehindero has emerged as the candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akoko Northeast and Northwest federal constituency bye-election

Ifeoluwa, the son of a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Sunday Ehindero, was announced as the flagbearer of the APC at the party’s primary

However, some aspirants eyeing the seat protested the outcome of the election over alleged doctored delegates’ list

FCT, Abuja - Eight All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants eyeing to occupy the Akoko NorthEast/NorthWest federal constituency seat in the house of representatives have protested the outcome of the party primary over the allegation of doctored delegates’ list.

As reported by The Nation on Sunday, January 7, the seat became vacant after Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was appointed minister of interior by President Bola Tinubu.

Some of the aspirants who contested the primary were Olugbenga Araoyinbo, Olarewaju Kazeem, Lasisi Olanipekun, Haruna Adesina, Charles Babalola, and Ehindero.

There was a heavy security presence at Victory College, Ikare-Akoko venue of the APC primary election.

Some of the protesting aspirants said the delegates were surprised to discover that the displayed list was filled with strange names contrary to the collated names from the ward levels.

One of the aspirants and former majority leader in the Ondo state house of assembly, Olugbenga Araoyinbo, raised the alarm on the development and called on the party leadership to ensure the injustice perpetrated did not hold.

Araoyinbo said the electoral guidelines did not allow an individual to singlehandedly compile and submit delegates list.

However, the chairman of the APC election committee, Alhaji Abubakar Nasir, said he was working in consonance with the party’s highlighted guidelines.

Despite the protests and agitation, Nasir declared Ife Ehindero as the winner of the primary after polling 105 votes. The victor is the son of the erstwhile Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero.

