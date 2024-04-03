President Bola Tinubu is set to commission about 11 projects in the FCT to mark his one year in office

FCT minister Nyesom Wike made the disclosure during a media chat, adding that he could not remember all the projects but assured that there are more for the president to commission

Tinubu was sworn in on May 29, 2023, and Wike, a leader in the opposition PDP, was appointed three months after by the president

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will commission some of the projects he has started in May to mark his one-year in office.

Wike, one of the opposition members Tinubu appointed as minister, disclosed this during his media chat on Tuesday, April 2.

Projects Tinubu will commission for one year in office

During the media chat, the former governor of Rivers spoke on several topics, including the politics in Rivers and his current relationship with the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

According to Wike, some of the projects Tinubu will commission are:

Federal Secretariat (First Phase) Abuja Metro Line Southern Parkway Roads B6 and B12 Vice President's official residence Wuye Interchange Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Northern Parkway (N20) Guzape Lot 2 Guzape Diplomatic Area Five access roads to the Abuja train stations

How Wike, Tinubu relationship started

In the interview, Wike noted that he could not recall all the projects but that the president would inaugurate more projects in the FCT to mark his one year in office.

Wike's relationship came to the public following the crisis that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 election.

The then governor of Rivers state had led four other governors of the party, known as the G5, to work against the presidential bid of the umbrella party over the claim that the southern bloc in the party had been sidelined.

