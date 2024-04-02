The PDP in Edo state has experienced a major shakeup as eight former local government chairmen dumped the party for the APC in the state

Adams Oshiomhole, the leader of the party in the state, received the decampees at his residence in Benin, the state capital

The defectors had followed Governor Godwin Obaseki to the PDP on June 19, 2020, when he had issue with the APC and had to decamp

Benin, Edo - Eight ex-local government chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the September 21 governorship election.

The defectors, who were elected under the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), pledged support for APC and its governorship candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo.

This is coming ahead of the governorship election in the state. Both the APC and the PDP recently elected theor governorship candidates ahead of the poll.

List of ex-chairmen who dump PDP for APC

Those who defected include: John Osi Akhigbe (Etsako Central); Dr. Josie Ogedegbe (Igueben); Frank Ilaboya (Owan West); Andrew Osigwe (Owan East); Napoleon Agbama (Uhunmwonde); Scott Ogbemudia (Ovia Northeast); Austin Okoibhole (Esan Northeast) and Mrs. Ruth Osahor (Esan West).

The ex-chairmen defected to PDP with Governor Godwin Obaseki on June 19, 2020 ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

How APC received decamped from PDP

They were received at Benin residence of the leader of APC in Edo, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday, April 2.

The former Edo Governor was accompanied by Okpebholo; his running mate, Dennis Idahosa; and Acting APC chairman in the state, Jarret Tenebe.

Oshiomhole, who is representing Edo North senatorial district, said:

“On behalf of our state chairman, the APC family, and the governor-in-waiting, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, I am very honoured to receive my men – these are people who God used me to mobilise into ACN and now APC. Some of them have played very critical roles in governance, when I was governor. Some of them were local government council chairmen."

