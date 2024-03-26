A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Paul Akintelure, is dead

Akintelure passed away on Tuesday, March 26 few days after he complained about an alleged threat to his life

He was the deputy governorship candidate to the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in 2012 under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Akure, Ondo state - The death of Dr. Paul Akintelure, one of the frontline governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ondo state is a huge loss to the ruling party.

Akintelure is not a novice in politics in his hometown state as he has been involved in different elections in the past.

Paul Akintelure was a running mate to late Akeredolu in 2012 Photo credit: @AdeniyiAde85642

Source: Twitter

7 things To know about Akintelure

According to Vanguard, the following are some of the things to know about the late politician.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Akintelure education began at St. Anthony’s RCM School, Omotosho, in 1967 but completed it at St. Pius Primary School, Igbotako, in 1973.

He continued his education at Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju-Odo, in 1975 and secured a Division One grade in the West African School Certificate Exams (WASCE) in 1980

He bagged a medical degree, MBBS at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state in 1990.

In 2012, Akintelure ran as the deputy governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) with the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Before then, he contested and lost the Ondo South senatorial election also under the ACN against the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, The Nation reported.

Akintelure is a long-time associate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a Lagos-based private medical practitioner

He was the traditional title of Otunba of Osooro-land and Otunba of Ikale-land

Ondo governorship aspirant, Akintelure is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akintelure died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, 2024, about a month from the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25.

The APC chieftain had before his death raised concerns about both direct and indirect threats to his life.

He hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

Source: Legit.ng