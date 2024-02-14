Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

Akure, Ondo state - The ranks of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) depleted further in Ondo state as many of its members defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, February 14, chieftains of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the southwest state also defected to the APC.

In total, about 2,000 opposition members defected to the ruling APC.

Among the defectors are a former house of representatives candidate, Dare Aliu, Felder Olatunji Adeoye; Olu Falolu; Anodele Ikumawoyi; Pastor Olatunde Felix; Pius Akinrinmola; Isaac Olaleye; Alhaji Adebayo Oyewunmi; Yele Akinya; Akinmoye Ajewole; and General Adegborioye Sunday.

Others are Ayekomilogboa Tayo; Mrs. Toyin Akindele; Akinmade Babatunde; Mrs Taju Mopinola; Tonu Ala, deputy leader of the PDP Forum; Dele Faboro; Ajisafe Omobumi; Olusegun Samuel; Adeyeye Micheal; Adermola Elegbe; Jimoh Ibrahim; Adeolu Adeniran; Rotimi Akindejoye; amongst others.

Nigerian Tribune also noted the development.

Receiving the defectors, Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of the Ondo APC, said the remaining political heavyweights in the PDP have joined the progressives family.

Adetimehin stated that the PDP was in carcass in Ondo state, adding that the defectors would be treated equally in the APC.

Adetimehin's words:

“In Ondo APC, the party and the government are one. We work together in one accord. Having come to APC, there is no founder, no joiner.

"We will treat you equally in our wards and local government.”

