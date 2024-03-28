The BoT of the Labour Party has said it has taken over the running of the affairs of the party

This announcement follows the controversial convention of the party held at Nnewi, Anambra on Wednesday, March 27, during which Julius Abure was re-elected national chairman

The BoT in a statement issued late on Wednesday, March 27, explained why it did not recognise the national convention

Nnewi, Anambra state - The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Labour Party (LP) has said it has stepped in to steer the affairs of the party.

The BoT's decision follows the expiration of the tenure in office of the immediate past national working committee (NWC) led by Barrister Julius Abure.

Barrister Julius Abure was reelected in Anambra on Wednesday, March 27.

As reported by The Nation, a statement signed and issued on Wednesday night, March 27, by the BoT, through its chairman, Sylvester Ejiofor, described the national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra state, as a charade.

Ejiofor said the BoT has taken over the affairs of the Labour Party after the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) led by Abure.

PM News also noted the development.

The statement partly reads:

“The decision of the BoT is also in furtherance of the agreement signed between the former national chairman of the LP, Mr. Julius Abure, and the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on 27th June, 2022, which was mediated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)."

Labour Party convention: Peter Obi absent

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state; Senator Victor Umeh and other key figures of the party were absent on Wednesday, March 27, when Abure was re-elected chairman of the opposition party.

It is unclear the reason why Obi and other bigwigs were absent from the event in Anambra state.

