This is calling on all startup founders, investors, budding talents, and key stakeholders, to save the date and prepare to attend the biggest tech event in Africa.

Lagos Startup Week Introduces 'Limitless' in 2024

Lagos Startup Week returns in July. Prepare for a week-long celebration of founders, investors, and tech ecosystem stakeholders!

The gathering of founders, investors, government officials, and technology enthusiasts, is one of Nigeria's most influential events for the Nigerian Startup ecosystem. Stakeholders converge annually at Lagos Startup to exchange ideas and forge collaborations to illuminate the potential of a better Africa and shape the continent's future. The event also fuels the entrepreneurship drive and fosters connections that transcend borders.

Lagos Startup Week has been the heartbeat of the African tech ecosystem for close to a decade now. Its goal is to provide significant opportunities for startups looking to make a difference in Africa and beyond.

With the theme Limitless: Breaking Boundaries in Business, this year’s event invites attendees to challenge conventional limitations and embrace a mindset where innovation knows no bounds.

Scheduled for July 8th to 13th, 2024

Describing the spirit of the event, Olumide Olayinka, Co-organizer of Lagos Startup Week, said;

"Lagos Startup Week is a rallying cry for Africa's entrepreneurs, the trailblazers who dare to dream beyond the "impossible." We've tasted the bitter tang of limitations - infrastructure gaps, funding deserts, and the echo of doubt whispering "not good enough." But here, at Limitless, we gather to shatter those shackles”. he affirmed.

According to the statement announcing the event, this year’s agenda will cover the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the nuances of sustainable business practices.

The event will feature thought-provoking keynote sessions, hands-on workshops, and theme-focused masterclasses.

Attendees will explore how these elements can redefine the boundaries of the business world and propel ventures to new heights.

Cross section of past speakers at Lagos Startup Week 2023

Lagos Startup Week has witnessed many seasoned speakers, each bringing their unique insights and expertise to the table. They include;

Ben Llewellyn-Jones Fmr Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission

Startups & Investors have also been featured in past editions. They include;

IFC-World Bank, Paystack, Telesoftas, Omnibiz, Vesti, Moniepoint, Indrive, Gigmile, Kora, Gridcrux, and Branch, to mention a few.

Lagos Startup Week Partners include global tech giants like; AWS, Meta, Spotify, Microsoft, Google, Zoho, Algorand, and Logitech, to mention a few..

