The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, has been accused of planning to suspend Peter Obi

The suspended National Treasurer of the party, Mrs Oluchi Opara, said Obi's offence is because he said the corruption allegation against Abure should be investigated

Opara added that Abure is recruiting members of state executives with lies that their jobs will be taken from them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The suspended national treasurer of the Labour Party, Mrs Oluchi Opara, has alleged that the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, is planning to suspend Peter Obi.

She said Abure wants to suspend Obi because the party’s presidential candidate said the LP account should be thoroughly investigated.

Opara says Abure plans to suspend Peter Obi for calling for investigation Photo credit: @NgLabour/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Opara, who has been suspended for six months from the Labour Party stated this during an exclusive interview with The Punch.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She alleged that Abure is using the members of state executives to achieve his plan of getting rid of Obi from the party.

According to Opara, Abure is lying to the Labour Party state chairmen that their jobs will be taken should he be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Again, Mr Peter Obi has also come out to say that the account will be thoroughly investigated hence the reason Julius Abure has been trying to suspend him from the party.

Opara added:

“That is the news out there because nothing is hidden. We all heard that he had been trying to do that. He has been trying to use the members of state executives. I mean the state chairmen. They’re trying to tell them that their jobs will be taken hence the reason why they all needed to come up together and stand and fight. Again, fighting for what? The allegations are clear. The allegations were too weighty to face, but he is going by the cunning way and trying to cut corners by trying to cover them. Those tracks will not be covered.”

Peter Obi’s Alleged Plot To Exit Labour Party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, affirmed that Obi has no intention of leaving the party.

He said that Obi remains a committed member of the LP and has not discussed the possibility of creating a new political party with anyone.

Tanko assured that Obi's loyalty lies with the LP, and there are no plans for him to form or join another political entity.

Source: Legit.ng