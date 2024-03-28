The Labour Party (LP) National Convention has been rejected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The electoral body said it did not monitor the convention which held in Nnewi, Anambra state on Wednesday, March 27

The LP National Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun, said the party informed INEC about the venue and date of the convention

Legit. ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned the Labour Party (LP) National Convention

The Labour Party had its convention in Nnewi, Anambra state on Wednesday, March 27.

INEC says it did not monitor the conduct of the LP convention Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/@NgLabour

Source: UGC

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said that INEC did not monitor the conduct of the LP national convention, Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oyekanmi stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, March 27.

As reported by The Punch, Oyekanmi, however, declined to state further why it was not monitored.

Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, states that political parties shall give INEC at least 21 days’ notice of convention, congress, conference, or meeting.

We informed INEC about the convention, Labour Party claims

The LP National Legal Adviser, Kehinde Edun, told newsmen that the party had duly informed INEC about the convention.

“No, it is holding in Anambra. Nnewi, to be precise, is not Umuahia in Abia State again. In fact, Umuahia was not even the first venue we chose. Benin was the first choice before we changed to Umuahia and now Nnewi.

“So, we are at liberty to pick any venue of our choice. We only need to inform INEC about the change in venue and time.”

Confusion as Labour Party's BoT takes over party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Labour Party (LP) said it has stepped in to steer the affairs of the party.

The BoT's decision follows the expiration of the tenure in office of the immediate past national working committee (NWC) led by Barrister Julius Abure.

The BoT, through its chairman, Sylvester Ejiofor, described the national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra state, as a charade.

Source: Legit.ng