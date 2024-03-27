President Tinubu has taken a major step to ensure the stability and growth of the Nigerian economy

This is as President Tinubu on Wednesday established an economic team with key members like Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu amongst others

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, confirmed the development via a statement

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, March 27, announced the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the creation of the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).

Dangote, Tony Elemelu, VP Shettima and others makes the list of Tinubu's economic council for Nigeria. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

This is part of Tinubu's strategic move to strengthen the nation’s economic governance framework and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation.

This was made known in a statement issued and signed by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

"By this action, President Bola Tinubu is ushering in a new era of economic coordination and planning that will fast track the realization of his Renewed Hope agenda.

"The future has never looked brighter for Nigeria. President Tinubu will leave no stone unturned to ensure the country wakes up from it slumber and take its rightful place among comity of nations."

Members of Tinubu's economic council

According to the statement, the membership of the PECC are outlined as follows:

1) President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Chairman of the PECC

(2) Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Vice-Chairman of the PECC/NEC Chairman

(3) President of the Nigerian Senate (Godswill Akpabio)

(4) Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum

(5) Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance Wale Edun

(6) Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and 12 ministers.

Channels TV reported that the key members of the organised private sector will also be part of the council, joining for a period not exceeding one (1) year, subject to the President’s directive.

They include:

Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote UBA Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu BUA Founder, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Ms. Amina Maina Mr. Begun Ajayi-Kadir Mrs. Funke Okpeke and Dr. Doyin Salami.

As reported by The Punch, other private-sector members of the PECC are:

Mr. Patrick Okigbo, Mr. Kola Adesina, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Mr. Chidi Ajaere, Mr. Abdulkadir Aliu and Mr. Rasheed Sarumi.

The formation of these teams, according to the statement, will complement existing economic governance structures, including the National Economic Council (NEC), which is chaired by the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima..

Over the next six months, the EET (task force) will focus on the rapid implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of critical initiatives, strengthening the Tinubu-led administration’s collective approach to advancing Nigeria’s economic objectives.

Tinubu receives US delegates

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, said his administration is committed to deepening democracy by ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the United States Congress led by Senator Cory Booker at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu said that while democracy must be defended, it must translate into tangibles of quality healthcare, good education, food security, shelter, and overall economic prosperity for the people of Nigeria.

Tinubu lamented the military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic, adding that the power seizures 'emanated from a helpless feeling people have that they are not being helped economically'.

