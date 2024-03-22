President Bola Tinubu has sent an important message to Nigerians as he moved to strengthen the nation's currency from further fall

The president called on Nigerians to patronise "Naija goods" to strengthen the value of the naira and reduce hardship in the country

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, made this disclosure to journalists when he delivered Tinubu’s message at a State House briefing on Friday

State House, Abuja - On Friday, March 22, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products and services to sustain the recent gains of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

President Tinubu believed the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products is key to strengthening the naira and wants citizens to buy goods produced in the country to make that happen.

As reported by Channels TV, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a press briefing with the State House correspondents on Friday.

“One, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to communicate very clearly to our people, that there has never been a more important time in our history to actively agree together,” he said.

“That we will patronize and purchase made-in-Nigeria products across all value chains across all sectors.”

Tinubu clampdown on crypto platforms paying off

As reported by The Cable, the presidency says the clampdown on some cryptocurrency trading platforms is “yielding fruits” for the stability of the naira.

Speaking further, Ngelale said the federal government is determined to end the fraud in cryptocurrency trading and the foreign exchange market.

The presidential spokesperson said Tinubu has approved a series of interventions for the “mass strengthening of the naira against all other global currencies.”

"Dump your dollars": Tinubu warns currency speculators

Legit.ng reported earlier that the presidential office cautioned currency traders speculating on foreign exchange to sell their dollar holdings, stating that the Naira is expected to increase in value soon.

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, conveyed this message in a statement released on Thursday.

He advised speculators to sell off their dollars to prevent potential losses swiftly.

