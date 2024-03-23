Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the killings of villagers at Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State

It was gathered that residents were attacked by suspected bandits who invaded the community and killed over 21 inhabitants

Atiku took to his social media handle and described the situation as pure complacency from the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice-President, has expressed strong condemnation for the recent assault resulting in the death of a village leader and numerous residents in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Official reports verify that a minimum of 21 individuals, including the village leader, perished on Thursday afternoon during an assault by a large group of bandits at a market in Madaka, an agricultural community within Rafi LGA.

Eyewitnesses recount that the assailants stormed the market at approximately 3 pm amidst bustling commercial activities and indiscriminately opened fire on the crowd.

Among the victims was a newlywed butcher who had ventured to the market to procure supplies for his business, only to encounter the tragic attack.

Abubakar responded to the news by stating on the X platform on Friday that Nigeria has turned into a "killing field" during President Bola Tinubu's tenure.

He emphasised the urgency of implementing state police.

The ex-vice president wrote:

“It is saddening that Nigeria has become a killing field. Thursday’s killing of scores of persons, including the village head and abduction of an unspecified number of people by suspected bandits in Madaka, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, is yet another confirmation that contrary to assurances, insecurity continues to be rife in our country."

Atiku emphasised the need for the government to focus on security and accelerate the constitutional amendment process to establish a State Police.

This move would empower states and local authorities to implement security measures tailored to their specific environments, addressing the country's multifaceted security challenges.

