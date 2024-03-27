The special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said it would be the first time in 10 years that a Nigerian president has paid homage to soldiers who died in service

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu attended the burial of the Nigerian Army personnel killed-in-action at Okuama community, Delta state at the national military cemetery, Abuja

Onanuga indirectly aimed a jibe at the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, saying "two other burials in 2021 and 2018 were not graced by the incumbent"

Okuama, Delta state - Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has come under criticism for his latest social media post on the Okuama incident.

Providing an update via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle about his principal's imminent attendance of the national burial for the Nigerian military officers killed on March 14 by some gunmen in Okuama, Delta state, Onanuga referenced two past funerals.

Tinubu is attending the burial of the slain Delta soldiers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The presidential aide said the past burial ceremonies were not graced by the incumbent Nigerian leader.

The former News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) managing director (MD) used the past events to justify his stance that "President Tinubu cares”. However, this did not sit well with many X users.

Onanuga wrote:

"It is confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will be attending the national burial for the Nigerian military officers and soldiers killed on 14 March by some gunmen in Okuama community in Delta state.

"It is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend such a solemn event, in honour of our men of gallantry and valour. Two other burials in 2021 and 2018 were not graced by the incumbent.

"We told you then that @officialABAT cares. He is demonstrating it yet again."

Following the backlash, Onanuga edited his tweet and removed the part where he indirectly aimed a dig at former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Ben Samuel wrote:

"It's disgraceful to exploit the deaths and funerals of military personnel for petty political attacks against other parties.

"Consider, sir, the true intent behind the last paragraph of this statement.

"Why not simply state that the president is attending the final farewell of the fallen heroes and end with a period?

"It's surprising that you overlooked mentioning PO in the statement."

@Frankiee44 said:

"The last paragraph was not entirely necessary.

"It is acceptable for the president to express sympathy for the fallen soldiers, but attempting to politicise every action of the President, including a attending a burial site of the fallen soldiers, is not in line with Bola Tinubu's style."

Okey Diyoke wrote:

"The last two lines of this tweet do the entire tweet a huge disservice!"

Legit.ng reported that some gunmen in Okuama community ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and several other soldiers.

This prompted various strong reactions among Nigerians.

Presidency confirms Tinubu will attend soldiers' burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu will attend the national burial for the Nigerian military officers and soldiers killed in the Okuama community.

State governors on his entourage include Abba Yusuf (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and their Bayelsa State counterpart, Duoye Diri.

