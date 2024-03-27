President Bola Tinubu's decision to limit overseas trips for high-ranking government figures has received praise

The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) views this move as commendable in preventing unnecessary public spending

Additionally, TMSG urges regional leaders to emulate the President's initiative by adopting similar measures

FCT, Abuja - The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) has expressed approval of President Bola Tinubu's move to restrict foreign travel for senior government officials, considering it a commendable step to curb the wasteful expenditure of public funds.

According to the group's Chairman, Jesutega Onokpasa, in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja, they believe this decision will contribute to reducing the overall cost of governance.

The statement reads:

"A laudable template has been laid by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for state Governors, who have the interest of the country at heart.

''Mr. President 's decision to stop frivolous foreign trips at tax-payers expense is a welcome development that should have salutary effects on our foreign exchange reserve."

Governors urged to emulate Tinubu

TMSG also encouraged regional authorities to follow the President's example and implement a similar framework.

They emphasised that if the governors of the 36 states emulate Tinubu's initiative, it could significantly reduce financial leaks and stabilise the decline in foreign reserves.

They stated that this move benefits foreign exchange reserves and portrays Nigeria as a serious player on the global stage, indicating a departure from lax attitudes.

The group emphasises the importance of fiscal discipline for national integrity.

They highlighted that concerns over the high cost of governance since the advent of democracy in 1999 are being addressed by an administration committed to showcasing Nigeria's self-sufficiency in moving the nation forward.

This development was praised by the group and deemed worthy of applause from all quarters.

Tinubu cancels 72nd birthday celebration, gives reason

In another report, President Tinubu chose to forgo a public celebration for his 72nd birthday due to Nigeria's difficult circumstances.

Instead, he has encouraged his associates to refrain from organising gatherings and focus on the ongoing efforts to contribute constructively to the nation's development.

Tinubu highlighted recent tragic incidents, such as the killings of soldiers and security personnel in Delta state, along with other security challenges, as factors contributing to the sombre atmosphere in the country.

