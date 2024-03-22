A prominent Ijaw figure, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, "against all odds", stood by him during what he explained as persecution days

Dokubo-Asari, a self-styled revolutionary, accused the 12th President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo

Legit.ng recalls that Dokubo-Asari's threats to attack oil wells and pipelines prompted his arrest during Obasanjo's administration

FCT, Abuja - Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has said former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, wanted him to rot away in detention in the Department of State Service (DSS).

Dokubo, however, praised Nigeria's incumbent leader, Bola Tinubu, for coming to his rescue more than 17 years ago.

Speaking recently in a Facebook Live, monitored by Legit.ng, Dokubo expressed his admiration for the current Nigerian No.1 citizen while reiterating his contempt for one of Tinubu's predecessors - Obasanjo.

His words:

"My relationship with Tinubu is that when I was buried alive by his fellow kinsman, Obasanjo, Tinubu — against all odds — came and stood by me, took care of my family, took care of me, (and) send money to me.

"When I came, (he) sent me on a medical trip, (and) bought me my first car when I came out of prison. I can't leave such a person."

Asari Dokubo's arrest

Legit.ng recalls that the threats to attack oil wells and pipelines by Dokubo-Asari, then-separatist militia leader, caused companies operating in the area to withdraw most of their personnel from the Niger Delta region. This resulted in a massive drop in oil production of 30,000 barrels per day.

Due to the crisis this precipitated, Obasanjo called Dokubo to Abuja for peace talks which were in large part a failure. The military-general was Nigeria's democratically-elected leader at the time with Tinubu occupying the governor's seat in Lagos state (1999 to 2007). Both men are Yorubas.

Subsequently, Dokubo was arrested in 2005 and charged with treason by the federal government.

He stayed in the DSS underground for 10 months and 11 days in solitary confinement.

Dokubo raises alarm on assassination threats

Source: Legit.ng