The federal government has declared Friday, March 29 and Monday, 1st April, as public holidays to mark the celebrations of 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

The minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

The minister made the declaration in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aishetu Ndayako.

He urged Christians and all Nigerians in general to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

According to the Minister, Easter, beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion, which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.

He called on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are capable of positively impacting socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts, and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

He further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

He said this is in tandem with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

While wishing Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration, the Minister also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Tinubu-led Administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

