President Bola Tinubu's camp, led by the national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu, has visited the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai

The visit came at a time when El-Rufai was reported to be nursing the idea of dumping the APC for yet a yet-to-be-known reason

Some Nigerians have to the comment section of the pictures to react to the development in Nigeria's political scene

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, hosted President Bola Tinubu's camp in the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday, March 20.

This comes amid the rumour that the outspoken former governor plans to dump the ruling APC to an opposition party.

Tinubu's camp visits El-Rufai amid defection rumour Photo Credit: Muyiwa Adekeye

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai visits FFK, SDP national secretariat

Recently, El-Rufai visited the former spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode and the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which further fueled the controversies.

But on Thursday, March 21, the media adviser to the former governor, El-Rufai in a shared, shared pictures of the moment some members of President Bola Tinubu's camp led by the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited the Kaduna-born politician at his residence.

2027: Nigerians react as Ribadu visits El-Rufai

Some Nigerians reacted to the comment in the post. See their comments below:

In his comment, Temi said he wished the former governor's library. He said:

"Can I possibly have access to his Library when I next visit Nigeria? He can then sign my copy of “Accidental Public Servant “ for me."

Kazeem Shuaib Olayiwola said the move was a knock to the famous political critic of El-Rufai, Shehu Sani. He tweeted:

"@ShehuSani go don dey get serious headache since yesterday again. Mallam Elrufai Na your leader."

Kamal Bawa thought the NSA and the former governor were eye and pepper. He tweets:

"I thought they said Ribadu and Elrufai are sworn enemies? Abi, my eyes dey ache me."

Ibrahim Muhammad said politicians are something else and urged citizens not to fight over them. He said:

"These Elites are something else. fight for them at your own peril."

Abdullahi Usman Mazadu said the former governor's sitting room looked like a bookstore. He wrote:

"This looks like a bookstore. Lallai malam @elrufai agaisheka."

See his tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng