Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has visited the national secretariat of the SDP in Abuja on Wednesday

A source privy to the development said El-Rufai visited the national chairman of the SDP on a consultation level

In a video of the moment, El-Rufai was heard saying that the images could be uploaded on social media and that he care less about it

FCT, Abuja = Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state and ex-minister of the federal capital territory, paid a courtesy visit to the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, March 20.

The visit was the second of its kind in the recent time that the chieftain of the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be seen undertaking.

Why El-Rufai visited the SDP secretariat

According to Tribune Online, an insider source disclosed that the former governor's visit to the SDP national secretariat was to consult with the opposition party's leadership, led by Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

The SDP national chairman was said to have described El-Rufa'i as a closed pal with a high political pedigree, adding that a transformational leader like him is needed.

Gabam expressed gratitude to the former Kaduna governor and his entourage for the visit. He called on Nigerians to put aside religious, political, regional and ethnic differences to move the country forward.

Has El-Rufai dumped APC?

He said this was what the country presently needed amid numerous challenges from insecurity, kidnapping, hunger, inflation and joblessness, among others.

But a video tweeted by AIT on Thursday morning disclosed that the governor had visited the opposition secretariat amid the rumour that he was planning to dump the ruling APC for another party.

During the photo section of the video, someone was telling the photographer not to upload it on Twitter (now X), but El-Rufai was heard saying, "Let them upload it; I don't care."

El-Rufai visits FFK private residence

