Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the now-disbanded Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has made a claim suggesting that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), is planning to join forces with Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, within the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Bwala alleges that Obi's decision stems from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) assuming control of the LP under Julius Abure's leadership

Meanwhile, Bashir El-Rufai, son of the Kaduna state ex-governor, fired back at Bwala for his assertions

FCT, Abuja - Bashir, the son of former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has slammed Daniel Bwala for his alleged assertion that his father and Labour Party bannerman Peter Obi were plotting to work against President Bola Tinubu.

On Friday, March 22, Bwala took to his social media handle to allege El-Rufai and Obi's allied plot to topple President Tinubu in the next election cycle.

He wrote:

"Peter Obi allegedly planning to unite with El-Rufai in Social Democratic Party as Nigerian Labour Congress set to take ownership and custody of their political party, the @NgLabour.

"Recall that there was a judgment of court that states that Nigeria Labour Congress owns Labour Party. NLC is now prepared to take custody of that party.

"Twist and turns in the coming days. But all that will not give sleepless night to @officialABAT who himself has his magic wands to wield."

El-Rufai's son tackles Bwala

In his response to Bwala's social media post, Bashir El-Rufai fired back at the lawyer, stating that his assertions were false and all lies.

Bashir alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rewarded him for betraying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He wrote:

"APC rewarded you for your valuable betrayal to PDP. You were even flown to Paris. Why are you still here openly telling lies? What more is there for you to gain?"

2027: Why Obi, El-Rufai will work for Tinubu’s re-election, Adayanju reveals

Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju shared his perspectives on the political scenario in Nigeria.

Adeyanju stated that individuals such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Nasir El-Rufai of the APC are diverting attention.

He criticised them on social media, referring to them as political "Jobmen," implying that their actions obstruct the progress towards establishing a strong and cohesive opposition.

