FCT, Abuja — Human rights lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju said Peter Obi, the bannerman of the Labour Party, and Nasir El-Rufain of the APC are both political distractions.

In a social media post on Friday, March 22, Adeyanju described both men as political "Jobmen."

He claimed their activities were mere distractions to sabotage a united and formidable opposition.

Obi recently visited two central mosques in Nasarawa and Niger State to join them in observing Ramadan.

Similarly, El-Rufai has been on a visiting spree, visiting the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Femi Fani Kayode (APC), and Senator Abdul Ningi, the suspended PDP lawmaker.

The moves by both men have been speculated to be deliberate in preparations for the 2027 presidential polls.

Adayanju, in his reaction to these moves, posted:

"Obi & elRufai are political distractions. They will both work for Tinubu like they did in the last election and sabotage a united opposition. They are JOBMEN."

How Obi indirectly worked for Tinubu in 2023

Obi's departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he held a prominent position, to join the Labour Party and become its presidential candidate was a significant move.

Many analysts suggest that Obi's switch was pivotal in the PDP's loss in the presidential election.

Despite garnering a substantial 6,101,533 votes, Obi trailed behind both PDP's Atiku Abubakar and eventual winner President Bola Tinubu, who secured 6,984,520 and 8,794,726 votes, respectively.

Some speculate that Obi unintentionally aided Tinubu's victory by splitting the opposition vote after leaving the PDP.

Nasir El-Rufai visits suspended PDP Senator Abdul Ningi

Meanwhile, El-Rufai recently visited the residence of Senator Abdul Ningi, who had been recently suspended from the national assembly.

Senator Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was suspended by the Senate.

El-Rufai's visit to Ningi's home is part of a pattern of prominent courtesy calls he has been making.

