Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has visited former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode at his private residence in Abuja

Fani-Kayode, who was one of the spokespersons of President Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign council, announced the visit of the former governor on Friday

This is coming at a time when politicians were making moves ahead of the 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has paid a courtesy visit to the former minister of aviation and one of the spokespersons of President Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode announced the visit of the outspoken politician to his residence in a tweet on Friday, March 15, sharing pictures of their moment while describing him as "an irrepressible force in Nigerian politics.

FFK hosts El-Rufai Photo Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai was instrumental in the 2023 presidential election and the victory of President Tinubu in particular. However, when he was screened, the Senate rejected his ministerial nomination, citing security concerns.

El-Rufai pays historic visit to FFK

However, his visit to the former minister was historic as the duo were rarely seen together in public, not to talk about visiting each other at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also, the visit was when many politicians were already talking about the 2027 election, even though the elected officials in the 2023 elections were yet to spend up to one year in office.

In the tweet, Fani-Kayode said:

"The former Governor of Kaduna state and the former Minister of FCT, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, in my Abuja home this afternoon.

"We discussed crucial national issues and had a fruitful and productive meeting.

"Mallam is an irrepressible force in Nigerian politics and has been one of its primary movers and shakers for the last 23 years.

See the tweet here:

El-Rufai's son speaks on ministerial rejection

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai was edednot interested in becoming a federal minister.

Bello el-Rufai, the son of the former governor and federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, said he and other family members convinced his father to accept the ministerial slot.

Recall that the Senate rejected of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng