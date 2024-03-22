Former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai visited the residence of Senator Abdul Ningi, who had been recently suspended from the national assembly

Senator Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was suspended by the Senate

El-Rufai's visit to Ningi's home is part of a pattern of prominent courtesy calls he has been making

FCT, Abuja - Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, was seen visiting the home of Senator Abdul Ningi, who had been suspended from the upper house of the national assembly.

The Senate recently decided to suspend Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing the Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

This action comes in response to allegations that he inflated the 2024 Budget by N3.7 trillion.

Following a contentious session in the Senate, Ningi received a three-month suspension.

Why Senate Suspended Ningi

Criticism from fellow Senators and the Presidency ensued, with many condemning Ningi's assertions as exaggerated and unsuitable for someone in his leadership position.

Despite this, Ningi refuted claims that he suggested the existence of two separate budgets for the country.

He clarified that while N25 trillion of the budget was allocated to specific projects, N3.7 trillion lacked such allocations.

Akpabio, characterizing Ningi's actions as serious, carried out a voice vote in which most legislators favoured suspending Ningi for three months.

Meanwhile, El-Rufai's visit to Senator Ningi's home adds to his series of notable courtesy visits following his recent visits to the Social Democratic Party's headquarters in Abuja, where he met its national chairman, Shehu Gabam, and to the residence of former Aviation Minister and APC chieftain, Femi Fani Kayode, also in Abuja.

