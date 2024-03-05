The claim that INEC's chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, regretted declaring Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election, has been fact-checked

Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and his Labour Party counterpart, to emerge as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim that INEC chairman regretter declaring Tinubu hurriedly as the winner of the poll amid current economic hardship

As Nigerians grapple with the current economic hardship in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has come under heavy criticism for declaring Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The INEC chairman hasn’t said he regrets declaring President Bola Tinubu the winner of Nigeria’s 2023 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Interestingly, several claims began to circulate on Facebook that Yakubu, had released a statement saying he regretted hurriedly announcing Tinubu as the winner of the election, after seeing the hardship Nigerians were facing.

Many Nigerians on X blamed Yakubu for the rising cost of living under President Tinubu, ahead of May 29, the first anniversary of his first year in office.

The post published by a blog, Igbo Times Magazine, reads:

"Breaking News: I was in a hurry to declare Tinubu the president of Nigeria, i never expected this hardship on Nigerians - INEC Chairman

"INEC Chairman expresses regret over prematurely declaring Tinubu as President of Nigeria, acknowledges hardship on Nigerians."

"The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a statement expressing regret over the premature declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria."

The same claim can be seen here, here, here and here.

Yakubu declared Tinubu as president-elect at about on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Critics claimed he announced the controversial result before dawn because he knew many Nigerians would be unhappy about it.

The major issue was linked to INEC's failure of the result viewing portal (IReV) during the presidential poll. Critics also claimed that Yakubu sabotaged the system to allow the results to be changed in favour of Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate. Reacting, INEC has said any failure of the system was only a technical glitch.

Labour Party's 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and other opposition parties challenged the result of the election in Nigerian courts until the Supreme Court gave the final verdict, upholding Tinubu’s victory.

Has Yabuku released a statement a year later, saying he regrets hurriedly declaring Tinubu president-elect?

Reports of Yakubu regretting announcing Tinubu winner, false

However, a fact-checking platform, Africa Check, investigated the claim and noted on Tuesday, March 5, that the claim contradicts Professor Yakubu’s public statements about the 2023 election.

Africa Check wrote:

"Considering Yakubu’s role, any statement he makes relating to the 2023 election would typically be reported by the media. We checked and found no media reports on the supposed admission.

"There is also no such statement on Inec’s website or any of its communication channels.

"The claim that Yakubu has expressed regret over announcing Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election is false."

