On Tuesday, March 5, President Bola Tinubu said the country’s economy is not distressed, emphasizing that the current circumstances are not beyond repair.

As a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu said it will take three to five years for the economic crisis to disappear.

President Bola Tinubu becomes man of the year Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The president’s stance against characterizing the economy as distressed is rooted in the ongoing efforts to steer the country out of its current challenges.

He spoke at the 16th edition of the Leadership 2023 conference and Awards held at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, with the theme “An Economy in Distress: Which Way Forward?

The president was awarded Person of the Year 2023 in recognition of his “undisputable can-do spirit” that marked him out as a quintessential politician who defied monumental odds to emerge as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), after which he went on to win the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Newspaper also said that the award acknowledges the President’s courage in taking several difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the country towards economic prosperity.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, accepted that the country is facing some challenges but is not helpless.

Source: Legit.ng