Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has suggested a country Nigeria can visit to get assistance regarding the current economic crisis

Obasanjo disclosed that for the federal government led by Bola Tinubu to tackle rising inflation, it needs to visit Zimbabwe

The elder statesman disclosed that Zimbabwe experienced inflation and recently came out of it, urging Tinubu to seek a solution from the African country

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ogun state, Abeokuta - On Monday, March 4, former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised that Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approach the government of Zimbabwe for a solution to the country's rising inflation.

Obasanjo tells Tinubu to visit Zimbabwe for a solution to inflation in Nigeria. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, he noted that since Zimbabwe was recently confronted with the same problem and came out of it, the southern African country would have useful advice for Nigeria.

Recall that the National Bureau of Statistics, in its latest release, put Nigeria’s inflation at 29.9 percent.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The rising inflation has resulted into the high cost of living, with pockets of protests breaking out across the country as Nigerians contend with increasing prices of foodstuffs.

Speaking on the development, Obasanjo said the times of challenges were not to give up but to face the problem head-on.

He urged Tinubu's led federal government to draw lessons from those who encountered similar problems in the past and overcome.

Obasanjo said:

“We have this problem of galloping inflation in the country now but do we have a country with such problems recently? Yes we do, Zimbabwe had this problem recently. Shouldn’t we ask them how they did it even if our approach will be different? Even if whatever we do will be different, we can ask questions to navigate our way out.”

The elder statesman spoke on Monday at a youth leadership symposium held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta. The symposium was part of activities lined up for his 87th birthday.

Why I dumped Obasanjo for Tinubu - Nuhu Ribadu

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, has suggested reasons for his departure from his former mentor and ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a video statement, Ribadu emphasised the importance of having a compelling anti-corruption figure in national leadership, implying that he had fulfilled that role.

Notably, Obasanjo appointed Ribadu as the inaugural chairman of the EFCC in 2003 but was subsequently ousted by the former president.

Source: Legit.ng