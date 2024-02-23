The 2023 Nigerian presidential election was held on February 25 and produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president

Many Nigerians held that INEC owes citizens an explanation over the failure of its result viewing portal (IReV) during the election

Now, INEC has come out to explain that their server experienced an “HTTP error” due to a configuration bug

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released an extensive dissection of the 2023 presidential election.

As reported by The Cable on Friday, February 23, the report explained the reason for the failure of the result viewing portal (IReV) during the presidential poll.

The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria was a three-horse race. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

IReV is an online platform where photographic pictures of polling unit results are meant to be uploaded using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines as soon as voting and collation end at the various voting units.

INEC had promised ahead of the 2023 general elections that the results would be uploaded to IReV promptly.

But it failed to fulfill the promise with results ending up taking days to weeks to be uploaded to IReV for the public to access.

The latest report by INEC comes a few days before the first anniversary of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the electoral body, the server returned an “HTTP error” due to a configuration bug which was discovered after the presiding officers (POs) at the polling units could only upload the results of the national assembly elections.

The report partly reads:

“While the uploads for the NASS elections succeeded as the application was able to identify the respective state and build the folder hierarchy for the results organisation process for the election, attempts to upload the presidential election results sheets, which does not belong to or mapped to any state on the database, failed.

“Instead, it returned an HTTP server error response. This failure is attributable to the inability of the application to create and build a folder structure to organize the uploaded images of the result sheets of the presidential election.”

Furthermore, INEC said after identifying the source of the problem, it quickly created and deployed “hotfixes”.

The deployed hotfixes eventually resolved the HTTP error on the system “and the first presidential election result sheet was successfully uploaded at 8.55 pm on the 25th of February 2023”.

More to read about 2023 presidential election:

2023 election: Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court of Nigeria rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's election in 2023.

The court held that Atiku's appeal as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did not have a solid legal basis.

Source: Legit.ng