Obasanjo Unveils New Book Amid Protests Against Tinubu's Government
- Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has unveiled a new book on leadership amid protests against the government of President Bola Tinubu
- Speaking about the book, Obasanjo asserted that Africa would not achieve success without the establishment of quality leadership
- The book was unveiled barely a week after President Tinubu knocked the NLC for staging protests against his government which was just nine months old
Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has released a new book titled "The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from the Bible" amid growing criticisms of President Bola Tinubu's government in some parts of the country.
In a statement, Obasanjo's media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed that the book was launched on Monday, March 4, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.
The Punch reported that the event took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), and it was part of the events lined up for the former president's 87th birthday anniversary.
Speaking at the event, the Octogenarian said Africa's progress would be largely stunted without quality leadership.
Bishop Kukah reviews Obasanjo's new book
Giving a review of the book, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Hassan Kukah, said, "The 13-chapter book spoke on how Christians can make an impact in politics, stressing that Nigerian leaders must cooperate with the grace of God."
Obasanjo's new book on leadership was unveiled amid protests against the country's hardship and protests against President Tinubu's policies, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the exchange rate.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has staged a nationwide protest against the situation in the country, a development President Tinubu had criticised publicly, citing that his administration was just nine months old.
