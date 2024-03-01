President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the NLC have engaged in a war of words following the current economic situation in Nigeria

The president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, on Friday, urged Tinuub to concentrate on fixing Nigeria's major challenges

This came after Tinubu on Thursday, tackled the union over the protests held in various parts of the country; Tinubu warned the NLC against further attacks towards his government

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his comment on the nationwide protest held on Tuesday, February 27, which he described as “unacceptable”.

Recall that Tinubu on Thursday, while unveiling Phase One of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line at the Ikeja Station, said the NLC was not “the only voice of Nigerians” and should contest in the 2027 general elections if it was interested in joining the electoral process.

On Friday, March 1, the NLC told President Tinubu to channel his energy into tackling the enormous challenges facing Nigerians, rather than engaging in rhetoric with the organised labour, The Punch reported.

Reacting on Friday, in a statement signed the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, the union asked Tinubu to show evidence of fulfilling any agreement reached with the organised labour within the nine months of his administration.

The union, however, advised him to focus on fulfilling his promises to Nigerians than threatening trade union organisations.

Labour then told the President that workers are not after his job, adding the latter should therefore focus on fulfilling his promises to Nigerians than threatening trade union organisations, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Joe Ajaero said:

“It is regrettable that the President seems oblivious to the profound hardships endured by millions of Nigerians. The pervasive hunger, unemployment, housing insecurity, and escalating costs of basic necessities such as food and healthcare demand immediate attention and decisive action. Yet, instead of addressing these pressing concerns, President Tinubu appears preoccupied with political calculations and future electoral prospects.”

