A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK did many jobs to survive, and she has shared her experience after a year

The lady, Cynthia, said she has done different types of jobs in the UK, including being a cleaner and a teaching assistant

Cynthia said she has also been a chef in an African restaurant, a hairdresser and a steward since relocating to the UK

A lady who moved to the UK a year ago has shared some of the jobs she has done since relocating to the country.

The hardworking lady, Cynthia, said she has done five different jobs, specifying the many places she has worked in the UK.

The lady has worked as a teaching assistant in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@cynthia._.a and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Working as a teaching assistant in the UK

Cynthia said she has worked as a teaching assistant at New Castle Upon Tyne in the UK.

Cynthia has also worked as a cleaner and steward at St James' Park, but she noted that being a steward was her favourite job.

She was a chef at an African restaurant in Stoke Upon Trent, UK, before working as a hairdresser.

She said it is best to do different kinds of jobs. Her story resonated with many people who saw the video on TikTok.

Reactions as lady shares her job experiences in the UK

@User12345678990 asked:

"How did you get into teaching assistant."

@Lawal Shamsondeen commented:

"The smile when holding that lunch. Please, how do I get a link to the teaching assistant."

@Adewale said:

"I’m currently doing cover supervisor and teaching assistant, and I love it."

@Kev said:

"Been busy, how do you like Newcastle."

@Hacket said:

"You don’t like support work? That one will give you enough shift."

@Tolulola said:

"That’s my city. Used to work at st James park as a kitchen assistant. God bless your hustle."

List of websites to get jobs in the UK

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man based in the UK shared a list of websites where people can apply for jobs.

Some of the websites are Humly Midlands, Supply Desk, Tradewind Recruitment, Aspire People, and Reeson Education.

Checks on one of the websites, Humly Midlands, showed four listed jobs, with one paying £11,378 (N12.7m) per year.

