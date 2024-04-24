Peter Obi has revealed that he is desperate to reform Nigeria, which has always been his primary objective

Obi dismissed talks that he was desperate to become president of Nigeria, noting that he was only passionate about the country's future

The former Anambra state governor stated that some people often shy away from discussing pressing issues affecting the country

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has said he was not desperate to be the president of Nigeria.

Obi came under fire a few days ago after he faulted the federal government’s timing and prioritisation of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project.

The opposition leader advised the government to concentrate on fixing bad roads across Nigeria instead of striving to construct a white elephant project like the major coastal road.

But some supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government criticised him on social media, saying he does not see anything good in what the current administration does because of his desperation to become the president in 2027.

As reported by The Punch, addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, April 24, Obi expressed his disappointment, stressing that some people often shy away from discussing pressing issues affecting the country.

He said:

“We live in a system where public officeholders and politicians are only seen during elections. I can tell you that it is an everyday job. I have said it several times that I am not desperate to become the president of Nigeria. But I am desperate to see the poor and less privileged Nigerians being pulled out of their difficult situation daily.

“That is what I am desperate to see."

