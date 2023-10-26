Like the presidential election petition tribunal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been affirmed winner of the 2023 polls by the Supreme Court

The apex court dismissed all the appellants' petitions because they lacked merits and facts

All seven presiding justices of the apex court unanimously agreed upon the ruling on Thursday, October 26

The Supreme Court has rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku's appeal as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

Justice Inyang Okoro, in his ruling, said:

“On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in the appeal, and it is hereby dismissed.”

As reported by Channels TV, his verdict further held that:

“The judgment of the court below delivered on September 6th, 2023, affirming the election of the second respondent as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hereby affirmed.”

Peter Obi's judgement

It heard Obi's plea for approximately five minutes. Regarding Vice-President Kashim Shettima's double nomination, the court ruled that it had already addressed this issue in its decision on May 26 when dealing with the presidential candidate from the LP.

On Obi's appeal, the lead justice said:

“As for issue Number 4 which has to do with double nomination which was not in Atiku’s appeal, it is the view of this court that this issue having been dealt with by this court, this court cannot allow the matter to be re-litigated in this very court. There must be an end to litigation.

“For us to sit down now and talk about when this man resigned or did not resign when they did fresh primaries to replace him which we have done before, we are not going to do this again.

“This matter ought not to have come in. When this matter was pending at the trial court, this court delivered that judgment. If you read the judgment of the lower court, they mentioned that the Supreme Court has settled this matter and that should have been the end.

“You now bring this issue of double nomination for us to sit on it and write another judgment, this is not how it should be. This appeal lacks merit and is hereby dismissed.”

Atiku and Obi had aimed to reverse the presidential election petition tribunal ruling that upheld Tinubu's presidency.

