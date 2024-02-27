The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the suspension of its two-day nationwide protests against President Bola Tinubu's economic policy.

The protesting union at the end of their meeting on Tuesday, February 27, told journalists that the objective of the protest was achieved on its first day.

NLC announces suspension of nationwide protest Photo Credit: Nigeria Labour Congress

Source: Twitter

The communique issued by the union leader reads in part:

“Consequently, NEC-in-session resolved as follows: to suspend street action for the second day of the Protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day.”

The protests were orchestrated by the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has led to food inflation, economic hardship, rising inflation and a high cost of living in the country.

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government had met with the organised labour leaders at the last minute on Monday evening, February 27, but the meeting ended in a deadlock with the NLC insisting that the protest would go as planned.

The NLC then grounded Nigeria's economy on Tuesday with the protest. The labour leader, Joe Ajaero, said that the protest was about the hunger in the country and not just the call for the review of the minimum wage.

