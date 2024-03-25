The federal government said that Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric based in Kaduna, has been summoned for interrogation over his statements about bandit activities in the country.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and Orientation, stated this while speaking to journalists on Monday, March 25, at the State House in Abuja.

The federal government invited Sheikh Gumi for questioning over comment on the kidnapping Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi

Source: Twitter

Idris stated that Gumi was not above the law, stressing that the administration found it essential to summon him for questioning.

How Sheikh Gumi defends bandits

Remember how the controversial cleric criticized the Federal Government for continuing to utilize force or kinetic tactics to gain the release of abduction victims?

Gumi suggested that the authorities approach the bandits and study them to improve their living conditions.

According to him, the government's use of force has transformed the robbers into monsters.

His comments read in part:

“The high-handed approach to the matter is what is making it worse. Now, they are kidnapping children and threatening death, which they were not doing before. So, I think what to do is really go back to the drawing board and be truly non-kinetic.”

The controversial cleric then urged the federal government to design a programme such as the amnesty initiative that was given to the militants in the Niger Delta.

He urged the government to change its tactics and approaches in fighting the terrorists who have resorted to the kidnapping of children.

Source: Legit.ng