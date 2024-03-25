Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kogi State during the 2023 elections, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his strong commitment to addressing non-state adversaries

He lauded the relentless and effective action taken against violent groups and other non-state actors by the administration, particularly highlighting the recent operation that resulted in the rescue of kidnapped children

Ajaka emphasised the importance of Nigerians abandoning biases and rejecting animosity towards each other

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Murtala Ajaka, the SDP candidate for Kogi State governorship in the 2023 elections, has highlighted the importance of unity and tolerance among Nigerians in light of the recent rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren from Kuriga, Kaduna State.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State confirmed the students' safe release on Sunday, March 24, stating they were unharmed.

The former APC chieftain urged Nigerians not to be swayed by sentiments and to shun hatred against one another. Photo Credit: Murtala Ajaka

Legit.ng reported that the abduction occurred on March 7 when bandits invaded Kuriga, a community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Ajaka, in a statement released on Monday, March 25, expressed that President Bola Tinubu merits full recognition for the effective execution of the operation.

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

“Indeed, this milestone has brought immeasurable relief and assurances of safety to both the relatives of the victims and other Nigerians who have been sceptical of the ability of our security forces and the intelligence community to successfully grapple with and conclusively vanquish the menace of hydra-headed insecurity and widespread violent criminality in the country over the past couple of years.”

Kaduna abduction: Ajaka sues for peace and stability

Ajaka emphasised that for any country to achieve significant progress, it must have peace, stability, fairness, and justice.

He said:

“I enjoin all Nigerians to eschew divisive sentiments, shun hatred for one another and support the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the decisive, epic and terminal onslaught against violent and non-state antagonists of the Nigerian State."

“This call has become urgent and necessary in view of the fact that the nation cannot register meaningful development without peace, stability, equity and justice.”

