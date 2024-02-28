President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration is working to ensure that Nigeria is reformed

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu stressed his dedication to leading Nigeria towards economic and social progress

Tinubu insisted that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and he takes full responsibility for the current worrisome situation in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, February 28, said his administration is working to ensure that Nigeria is reformed for greater efficiency with a particular emphasis on systematically inculcating fairness and equity in all aspects of the national life.

Addressing Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state, Tinubu emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

Lately, the hardship in Nigeria has been immense. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the president was specifically in Ondo to condole the family of the late governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Tinubu said:

”Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility.

”We are meeting our obligations to the international community. To lenders, we have not defaulted, and we are not going to default. We are navigating the twists and bends on the road to Nigeria’s prosperity."

Furthermore, Tinubu said he acknowledged the understanding of all Nigerians at this difficult moment but assured them that their patience and perseverance will not be fruitless.

His words:

“The economic challenges we have endured since assuming office are not new to me. As the former governor of Lagos State, I faced similar calls for my resignation. But, through perseverance, Lagos emerged as the fifth largest economy in the entire continent of Africa. We must manage this moment with wisdom and grow Nigeria responsibly.

“I campaigned for this office to serve Nigeria’s interests, and I was elected. Some said I would not last in the tribunal and came up with all sorts of predictions, but even when in court, I remained focused.

“We cannot allow Nigeria’s economy to be exploited. We cannot abandon our economy to marauders. I am determined to re-engineer our finances and curb selfish interests permanently."

