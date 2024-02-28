The Nigerian senate has demanded answers regarding the state of insecurity in the federal capital territory

FCT minister Nyesom Wike and the police territory's commissioner were summoned by the senate on Wednesday

This came on the heels of attacks and kidnappings in the territory as Wike vowed to make life unbearable for criminal elements in FCT

FCT, Abuja - Following the spate of insecurity in Abuja, the Senate has summoned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the commissioner of police in the FCT to brief the Senate in a closed-door session.

Why Wike was summoned by the senate

As reported by Channels TV, the briefing will be on security in the FCT against the backdrop of the recent Galadima kidnap incident.

The Senate announced the resolution after a motion moved by Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North on the need to urgently enhance security measures in the FCT during plenary on Wednesday.

Among other resolutions taken by the Senate include calls on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and across the nation to proactively combat and prevent further kidnappings, The Cable reported.

They also mandated the Inspector-General of Police to see to the installation of CCTV cameras in strategic locations within and around Abuja, highways, and other major capital cities to bolster surveillance and deter criminal activities.

The lawmakers also observed a one minute of silence in honour of those killed due to the cruelty of these bandits.

This came after the FCT police command in Abuja arrested Samaila Wakili Fafa, aka Habu Ibrahim, a kidnapping kingpin.

As reported by The Punch, the police command said the feat was in a continued effort against banditry in FCT and its environs.

