FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full implementation of the Steve Oronsaye panel report, which suggested the scrapping and merging of some government agencies and parastatals.

According to The Punch, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said if the report is fully recommended, 220 of the 541 government agencies will be scrapped and merged.

Tinubu to sack 102 Heads of government agencies

Also, the full implementation of the report meant that no less than 102 heads of government agencies and parastatals would be relieved of their jobs.

The Oronsaya report has suggested that many government agencies and parastatals have overlapping functions.

The office of the special adviser to the president on social media listed key recommendations discussed at the Federal Executive Council meeting, including:

National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to be subsumed under Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission. The National Assembly must amend the constitution as RMAFC was established by the Constitution. Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission will be merged with the Bureau of Public Enterprises and rechristened as `Public Enterprises and Infrastructural Concession Commission. National Human Rights Commission will swallow the Public Complaints Commission. The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate(PTAD) will be scrapped, and the Federal Ministry of Finance will oversee its functions. NEMA and the National Commission for Refugees to be fused to become the National Emergency and Refugee Management Commission. Border Communities Development Agency will become a department under the National Boundary Commission. NACA and NCDC are to be merged. SERVICOM will become a department under the Bureau for Public Service Reform(BPSR). NALDA will return to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. Federal Ministry of Science will supervise a new agency that combines NCAM, NASENI, and PRODA. The National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the National Gallery of Arts will become one entity known as the National Commission for Museums, Monuments, and Gallery of Arts. National Theatre to be merged with National Troupe. 13. The Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa and the Directorate of Technical Aid Corp are to be merged under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to become an agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Federal Radio Corporation and Voice of Nigeria to be one entity to be known as Federal Broadcasting Corporation of Nigeria.

The Oronsaya report earlier suggested the scrapping of seven key agencies. They are:

National Economic Intelligence Committee. Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) The Fiscal Responsibility Commission. National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The National Poverty Eradication Programme. Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The Utilities Charges Commission (UCC).

Below is the list from the presidency:

Oronsaya report: Tinubu to scrap 263 agencies to 161

