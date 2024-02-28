President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that his economic team is capable of taking Nigeria out of its current economic woes

Speaking on the same day the NLC staged its anti-hardship protest across the country, Tinubu noted that reasonable efforts are being made to re-engineer the country

According to the president, the CBN, ICRC, ministry of finance and budget and national planning are collaborating to return the country to its days of glory

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in reviving Nigeria from its current economic woes, adding that the collaboration in his team would soon start showing favourable results.

The president made the claim in a tweet while announcing the launching of the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL), which he said will domesticate technology and facilitate homegrown skills.

According to Tinubu, the objective of the EEL was to strike a balance in employment opportunities between Nigerians and expatriates.

Tinubu keeps mute on NLC protest

While speaking on the collaboration within his team and the confidence he had in them, the president was quiet about the protests against the hardship in the country by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC has announced a two-day protest against the high cost of living in the country, which has been traced to the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of naira in the country. The union suspended the protest after Tuesday, February 27, the first day, saying its objective had been achieved.

But Tinubu, in his tweet, said:

"We might be going through a difficult period now. Still, when you look at the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Federal Ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the people manning the ship of this country, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, they have collaborated. In the spirit of development and progress, we are glad that reasonable effort is being made to re-engineer the country's finances and make growth our hallmark."

Tinubu orders full implementation of Oronsaye report

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu had ordered the full implementation of the Steve Oronsaye panel report, which suggests the scrapping and merging of some government agencies.

The decision to implement the full Oronsaya report was reportedly reached at the federal executive council meeting.

According to the Oronsaya reports, about 263 federal government agencies and parastatals should be scrapped or merged to 161.

