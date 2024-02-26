President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full implementation of the Steve Oronsaye panel report, which suggests the scrapping and merging of some government agencies

The decision to implement the full Oronsaya report was reportedly reached at the federal executive council meeting on Monday

According to the Oronsaya reports, about 263 federal government agencies and parastatals should be scrapped or merged to 161

President Bola Tinubu is reportedly ready for the merger of some agencies in his move to cut down the cost of governance by his administration.

This is as the presidency announced the plan to implement the Steve Oronsaye panel report on restructuring and rationalising the agencies and parastatals of the federal government.

Tinubu orders full implementation of Orosanya reports Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Oronsaya Report: Presidency in for implement

According to Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokespersons to President Bola Tinubu, the Oronsaya panel report was done 12 years ago, and a white paper was issued two years later. The decision to implement the report was reached at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, February 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Onanuga's tweet reads:

"Twelve years after the Steve Oronsaye panel submitted its report on restructuring and rationalizing Federal government parastatals and agencies and a white paper issued two years after, President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council today decided to implement the report."

Oronsaya Report: Government agencies to be scrapped, merged

If the report is fully implemented, many government agencies and parastatals will be scraped or merged, and the cost of governance is expected to be reduced.

According to Deji Adesogan, the 800-page Onasanya report suggested the reduction of government agencies from 263 to 161.

The tweet reads:

"The comprehensive 800-page report proposed a reduction in the number of statutory agencies in Nigeria from 263 to 161. Additionally, it suggested the elimination of 38 agencies, merging 52, and transferring 14 to different ministries and departments."

See the tweets here:

Fake account advocate military comeback in Babangida's name

Legit.ng earlier reported that the claim that Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) warned President Bola Tinubu against a possible military takeover, which had been confirmed false.

However, there is a parody account of the former military leader's name on social media campaigning for a military comeback.

Many of those who engaged the Babangida's parody accounts did not check the details of the account and commented as if it was the former military leader.

Source: Legit.ng